Xcel Energy maintains 2022 earnings guidance after rate settlement

Jan. 06, 2022 12:30 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

High voltage power line in a field at sunset

igorbondarenko/iStock via Getty Images

  • Xcel Energy (XEL -0.1%) reaffirms guidance for FY 2022 GAAP EPS of $3.10-$3.20, in line with the $3.17 analyst consensus estimate, according to a new 8-K filing.
  • Xcel and Colorado Public Utilities Commission staff filed an unopposed settlement, which results in a $177M net increase to retail electric rates; the total change in base rates is $299M, which includes $122M of revenue previously collected through various rider mechanisms.
  • The settlement is based on a return on equity of 9.3% and equity ratio of 55.69%.
  • A CPUC decision is expected in Q1, and rates will be effective in April.
  • Separately, downed power lines are no longer believed to be behind the wildfire that tore through northern Colorado last week; shares had slumped on early reports of the fire.
