Xcel Energy maintains 2022 earnings guidance after rate settlement
Jan. 06, 2022 12:30 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Xcel Energy (XEL -0.1%) reaffirms guidance for FY 2022 GAAP EPS of $3.10-$3.20, in line with the $3.17 analyst consensus estimate, according to a new 8-K filing.
- Xcel and Colorado Public Utilities Commission staff filed an unopposed settlement, which results in a $177M net increase to retail electric rates; the total change in base rates is $299M, which includes $122M of revenue previously collected through various rider mechanisms.
- The settlement is based on a return on equity of 9.3% and equity ratio of 55.69%.
- A CPUC decision is expected in Q1, and rates will be effective in April.
- Separately, downed power lines are no longer believed to be behind the wildfire that tore through northern Colorado last week; shares had slumped on early reports of the fire.