Shimao Group defaults on loan in latest sign of China property sector distress
- Shimao Group Holdings (OTCPK:SHMAY) ADRs fall 4.2% after the Chinese property developer defaults on a loan after missing a 645M yuan ($101M) payment, the latest in the saga of real estate firms struggling under heavy debt loads after China moved to reduce leverage and risk in the sector.
- China Credit Trust Co. said in a letter that 755M yuan of a trust loan had been repaid, but the remaining amount owed now means the loan is in default, Reuters reports.
- Last October, Shimao Group (OTCPK:SHMAY) (OTCPK:SIOPF) stock was downgraded by J.P. Morgan because an agreement to sell some of its assets to Shimao Services (OTCPK:SHMSY) implied tight liquidity conditions for Shimao Group and raised a "corporate governance red flag."
- Another smaller Chinese real estate firm, Guangzhou R&F Properties (OTCPK:GZUHY), said it didn't have enough money to buy back $725M of notes that it had offered to repurchase. "The Group is continuing to take active measures to shore up its liquidity positions," the company said in a statement.
- The default follows China Evergrande's recent (OTCPK:EGRNF) (OTCPK:EGRNY) defaults on offshore debt payments and Kaisa Group (OTCPK:KKPFF), which has failed to make some dollar bond payments.