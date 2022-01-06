Sutro at a 52-week low as analysts weigh in on safety data for cancer drug
Jan. 06, 2022 12:33 PM ETSutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Reaching a 52-week low, Sutro Biopharma (STRO -26.3%) has shed more than a quarter of its market cap after the company announced interim data on Wednesday for its experimental therapy STRO-002 from a Phase 1 trial involving patients with advanced ovarian cancer.
- Data from 33 evaluable patients had demonstrated a 33% of objective response rate (ORR) for the antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target folate receptor alpha (FolRα).
- However, its safety data have caught the attention of Wall Street analysts after trial indicated one case of Grade 5 febrile neutropenia, following which the company has redesigned the trial protocol to reduce the dosage.
- Commenting on the update, Truist analyst Asthika Goonewardene argued that “safety has an eyesore” and “neutropenia reared its ugly head” despite the drug’s efficacy.
- “We however remain optimistic that this STRO-002 study confirms the strong durability signal seen in the dose-escalation at the next update and remain buyers of the stock,” he wrote, maintaining the Buy rating and $37 per share target on the stock.
- Meanwhile, H. C. Wainwright’s Andrew Fein believes that safety “is manageable and consistent with prior studies.” “An analysis of the change in the sum of diameters for the target lesions over time shows that responders experienced rapid tumor reduction or a steady deepening of response, with multiple patients remaining on study,” he wrote, reiterating the Buy rating and $35 price target.
- Jefferies analyst Roger Song sees a “manageable” safety profile for the drug and argues that the decision to lower the dose after the severe adverse event is “not uncommon.”
- Despite a loss of more than a third of value over the past 12 months, Sutro (NASDAQ:STRO) has yet to earn a Neutral or Bearish rating on Wall Street.