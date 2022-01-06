NFT market tops $40B in 2021 amid growing interest
- The increased interest in non-fungible tokens is driving the flow of cryptos to two types of ethereum (ETH-USD) smart contracts linked to NFT marketplaces from the onset of 2021 through mid-December, according to a report from Chainalysis.
- Users sent $40.9B worth of crypto to ERC-721 and ERC-1155 contracts - revised from just $26.9B in a December report that was based on data through mid-October.
- Recall NFT marketplace OpenSea recently raised $300M in a Series C funding round, valuing the company at $13.3B - making it a big player in the space.
- NFT-related stocks are mixed so far on Thursday, including: Vinco Ventures (BBIG +1.1%), Liquid Media Group (YVR), WISeKey International (WKEY -0.2%), Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN +0.6%), Color Star Technology (CSCW +0.8%) and Humbl (OTCPK:HMBL -1.5%).
- Earlier, Polygon's network activity surges amid record high NFT sales.