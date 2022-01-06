Lamb Weston jumps to five-month higher after organic sales, margins impress
Jan. 06, 2022 12:49 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston Holdings (LW +10.0%) soars after the company topped profit estimates with its earnings report on solid demand across restaurant and foodservice sales channels in North America with pricing actions helping to offset costs in each of the business segments.
- LW's FY22 outlook was largely unchanged except for an update to reflect higher potato costs. Bank of America says its key takeaways from the report were the beats for organic sales, gross margins and adjusted EBITDA.
- "We continue to see meaningful upside in LW shares from a recovery in EBITDA in FY23 assuming a normal crop year, improved other ag inputs and strong pricing power/demand," updates the BofA.
- Dig into the Lamb Weston guidance update.