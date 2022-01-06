Lamb Weston jumps to five-month higher after organic sales, margins impress

Jan. 06, 2022 12:49 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Bear Market

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

  • Lamb Weston Holdings (LW +10.0%) soars after the company topped profit estimates with its earnings report on solid demand across restaurant and foodservice sales channels in North America with pricing actions helping to offset costs in each of the business segments.
  • LW's FY22 outlook was largely unchanged except for an update to reflect higher potato costs. Bank of America says its key takeaways from the report were the beats for organic sales, gross margins and adjusted EBITDA.
  • "We continue to see meaningful upside in LW shares from a recovery in EBITDA in FY23 assuming a normal crop year, improved other ag inputs and strong pricing power/demand," updates the BofA.
  • Dig into the Lamb Weston guidance update.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.