CS says oil and gas names have built back better ahead of 2022
- Comparing January 2022 to pre-crisis metrics from January 2020, CS analyst William Janela highlights the XOP is up 4%; while 1) WTI is up 24% (front month) 2) WTI futures are up 17% (on average, 5yrs forward) 3) free cash flow yields have risen from 7% in 2020 forecasts to 16% in 2022 4) net-debt to EBITDA metrics have fallen by ~half.
- Janela also feels the qualitative value proposition has improved, and sees oil and gas companies sticking to the free-cash flow / cash return business model, and rejecting the 'growth at all cost' model of the past - time will tell, as many producers are set to provide 2022 drilling budgets in coming weeks.
- Given improved quantitative metrics, and an improved qualitative value proposition, CS sees room to run for the sector, after lagging the S&P 500 in 7 of the past 10 years.
- CS likes last years laggards, Conoco (NYSE:COP), Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) and EQT (NYSE:EQT), rating highly-levered Occidental (NYSE:OXY) as a sell; perhaps an indication that Mr. Janela believes in the new business model for the sector, and does not believe in pitching clients simple, oil-price leverage ideas.