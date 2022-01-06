Atea cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley citing concerns over oral COVID-19 drug

Jan. 06, 2022 1:07 PM ETAtea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR -5.8%) is trading lower for the third straight session after Morgan Stanley lowered its recommendation to Underweight from Equal-Weight, citing a lackluster market potential for the company’s experimental oral COVID-19 drug, AT-527. The price target halved to $7 per share implies a downside of ~15.7% to the last close.
  • In October, Atea (NASDAQ:AVIR) announced that its mid-stage trial for AT-527 failed to meet the primary endpoint among patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.
  • AT-527, the company’s leading candidate, “has missed the critical window to achieve a major bolus of COVID sales,” the analysts led by Matthew Harrison wrote.
  • “Even if Atea's AT-527 could have a path to market in the near term, we would not expect any significant government purchases,” they added, citing the FDA clearances for rival COVID-19 pills from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK).
  • Lamenting the early stages in development, the analysts rule out significant updates until H2 2022 from the potential combination therapies for the drug and the company’s non-COVID pipeline.
  • Read: Late last year, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Atea (AVIR) ended their partnership for AT-527 in COVID-19.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.