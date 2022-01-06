Atea cut to Underweight at Morgan Stanley citing concerns over oral COVID-19 drug
Jan. 06, 2022 1:07 PM ETAtea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVIR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR -5.8%) is trading lower for the third straight session after Morgan Stanley lowered its recommendation to Underweight from Equal-Weight, citing a lackluster market potential for the company’s experimental oral COVID-19 drug, AT-527. The price target halved to $7 per share implies a downside of ~15.7% to the last close.
- In October, Atea (NASDAQ:AVIR) announced that its mid-stage trial for AT-527 failed to meet the primary endpoint among patients with mild or moderate COVID-19.
- AT-527, the company’s leading candidate, “has missed the critical window to achieve a major bolus of COVID sales,” the analysts led by Matthew Harrison wrote.
- “Even if Atea's AT-527 could have a path to market in the near term, we would not expect any significant government purchases,” they added, citing the FDA clearances for rival COVID-19 pills from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Merck (NYSE:MRK).
- Lamenting the early stages in development, the analysts rule out significant updates until H2 2022 from the potential combination therapies for the drug and the company’s non-COVID pipeline.
- Read: Late last year, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Atea (AVIR) ended their partnership for AT-527 in COVID-19.