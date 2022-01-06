New York sports betting will be live in time for the Super Bowl
Jan. 06, 2022 1:09 PM ETRoundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ), RSI, PDYPY, DKNGCZR, BALY, MGM, PBTHF, WYNNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Mobile sports betting in New York will officially go live this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The development means that Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.2%), DraftKings (DKNG +1.2%), Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive (RSI -1.1%) are likely to be taking action in New York in time for the NFL playoffs, including the Super Bowl in February. The high tax rate in New York is expected to lead to fewer promotions in the state, although a marketing blitz is still anticipated.
- Sports betting operators Bally Bet (NYSE:BALY), Bet MGM (NYSE:MGM), PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF), Resorts World and Wynn Interactive (NASDAQ:WYNN) are still working toward satisfying the requirements to start taking bets, per New York Gaming Commission officials.
