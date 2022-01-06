New York sports betting will be live in time for the Super Bowl

at night outside the stadium of Super Bowl LV at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida January 21, 2021

skitzafrenic/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Mobile sports betting in New York will officially go live this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The development means that Caesars Entertainment (CZR +2.2%), DraftKings (DKNG +1.2%), Flutter Entertainment's (OTCPK:PDYPY) FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive (RSI -1.1%) are likely to be taking action in New York in time for the NFL playoffs, including the Super Bowl in February. The high tax rate in New York is expected to lead to fewer promotions in the state, although a marketing blitz is still anticipated.
  • Sports betting operators Bally Bet (NYSE:BALY), Bet MGM (NYSE:MGM), PointsBet (OTCQX:PBTHF), Resorts World and Wynn Interactive (NASDAQ:WYNN) are still working toward satisfying the requirements to start taking bets, per New York Gaming Commission officials.
  • The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) is the sports betting stock catch-all fund. See a list of the top holdings.
