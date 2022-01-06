American Tower's CoreSite sets new leadership team under veteran president

Jan. 06, 2022 1:12 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment

Telecommunications Tower, blu skye with clouds

maumapho/E+ via Getty Images

  • CoreSite - freshly part of American Tower (AMT -0.4%) - has set up its new management structure with an eye on accelerating growth.
  • President Juan Font is now leading CoreSite, reporting to American Tower's U.S. Tower Division chief Steve Vondran. Font will operate CoreSite as a stand-alone entity within the larger company.
  • He's held positions of increasing responsibility at the group since 2010.
  • He's joined by a recently appointed senior leadership team: Anthony Hatzenbuehler, SVP, Data Center Operations; Maile Kaiser, SVP, Sales and Marketing; Aleks Krusko, SVP, IT and Digitization; Leslie McIntosh, SVP, Human Resources; Brian Warren, SVP, Development and Product Engineering; Matt Gleason, VP, General Management; Mark Jones, VP and Chief Accounting Officer; Adam Post, VP, Finance and Acquisitions; and Janae Walker, VP, Legal.
  • American Tower took a dip yesterday following a downgrade at J.P. Morgan.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.