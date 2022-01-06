American Tower's CoreSite sets new leadership team under veteran president
Jan. 06, 2022 Jason Aycock
- CoreSite - freshly part of American Tower (AMT -0.4%) - has set up its new management structure with an eye on accelerating growth.
- President Juan Font is now leading CoreSite, reporting to American Tower's U.S. Tower Division chief Steve Vondran. Font will operate CoreSite as a stand-alone entity within the larger company.
- He's held positions of increasing responsibility at the group since 2010.
- He's joined by a recently appointed senior leadership team: Anthony Hatzenbuehler, SVP, Data Center Operations; Maile Kaiser, SVP, Sales and Marketing; Aleks Krusko, SVP, IT and Digitization; Leslie McIntosh, SVP, Human Resources; Brian Warren, SVP, Development and Product Engineering; Matt Gleason, VP, General Management; Mark Jones, VP and Chief Accounting Officer; Adam Post, VP, Finance and Acquisitions; and Janae Walker, VP, Legal.
- American Tower took a dip yesterday following a downgrade at J.P. Morgan.