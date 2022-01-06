Oceaneering’s segment announces Q4 2021 contracts exceeding $80M

Jan. 06, 2022 1:17 PM ETOceaneering International, Inc. (OII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Oceaneering International (OII +5.0%) has been awarded multiple contracts for its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions segment with over $80M booked in Q4 2021.
  • The majority of these bookings, which are primarily with major offshore operators, represent renewals of existing agreements, with durations ranging from one to four years.
  • These Q4 bookings also complete a successful year for IMDS, in which more than $300M in new bookings were obtained.
  • This level of bookings provides significant support to Oceaneering’s expectation for continued growth of value-based solutions within its IMDS businesses in 2022.
  • "These new bookings increase our confidence for continued growth in this segment, which is integral to achieving our previously guided EBITDA expectations for 2022." said Rod Larson, President and CEO.
