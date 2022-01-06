U.S. listing price growth renews momentum in December: Realtor.com
Jan. 06, 2022 1:19 PM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Housing data indicates that the threat of mortgage rate hikes are motivating more buyers to search for a home despite limited options.
- Realtor Monthly Housing report indicates that U.S. listing price growth renewed its momentum in December, with the annual pace returning to the double-digit territory seen throughout the past year's ultra-competitive spring and summer seasons.
- "Despite buyer challenges like rising prices, limited inventory and fast-paced sales, real estate activity maintained a brisk pace throughout 2021 as factors like low mortgage rates enabled home shoppers to persist. With rate hikes now on the horizon, buyers may be trying to get ahead of higher monthly housing costs, in turn driving up competition and prices," Chief Economist Danielle Hale commented.
- Rising prices are mainly due to the mismatch between demand and the limited for-sale home supply continues to be a major factor in rising home prices.
- House prices rose 17.4% from October 2020 to October 2021; FHFA Monthly House Price Index for U.S. from January 1991 - Present:
- While buyers remained active throughout 2021 despite months of yearly inventory declines, home prices growth moderated through November.
- December's larger advance in the typical home asking price may be partially driven by increased competition as home shoppers try to get ahead of projected mortgage rate increases.
- U.S. median home listing price reached $375K in December as annual growth pace of 10% raced over prior month (+8.6%).
- In December, the U.S. inventory of active listings declined 26.8% Y/Y, representing 177K fewer for-sale homes; new listings declined across the four primary U.S. regions in December (highest drop registered in the west, -13.1%).
- New seller activity picked-up in 10 of the largest metros, led by Memphis (+22.0%), Pittsburgh (+10.9%) and Philadelphia (+10.8%).
- A Redfin report indicates that active listings fell 27.3% from a year earlier and number of newly-listed homes for sale fell 10%.
- Redfin report's marks median sale price growth of 14.3% Y/Y.
- Realtor's 2022 Forecast sees affordability challenges this year, but also that trends like rising incomes and workplace flexibility could offer some Americans a better shot at finding a home.