Pacira BioSciences shares rise 3.5% after co reports prelim FY revenue growth of 26%
Jan. 06, 2022 1:22 PM ETPCRXBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) shares rise 3.5% after the company reported prelim. total revenue of $540.7M-$541.7M for 2021, up ~25.8% Y/Y.
- EXPAREL sales in Q4 were $139.9M, up 11.7% Y/Y.
- ZILRETTA sales are expected to be $27M-$29M for Q4, compared with $26.3M in the year-ago period.
- PCRX expects to recognize post-acquisition ZILRETTA sales of $12M-$13M for Q4.
- In 2021, EXPAREL sales were $506.5M, up 22.6% Y/Y, while ZILRETTA sales are expected to be $101.1M-$103.1M for 2021, compared with $85.6M in 2020.
- PCRX's sales were hit by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 due to the postponement or suspension of elective surgical procedure scheduling.
- The firm said it is still unclear how long it will take for the elective surgery market to normalize.