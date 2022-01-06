Hot Stocks: BBBY jumps despite earnings miss; BIRD upgrade; NFLX slips; HOOD faces more competition
Jan. 06, 2022 1:31 PM ETBed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)BIRD, NFLX, HOODBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Following the sharp pullback markets experienced the day before, Thursday's midday action saw a host of stocks staging notable recoveries. This included Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), which rose despite a supply chain-crippled earnings report, and Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD), which rallied on an analyst's upgrade.
- Looking at some of the day's notable decliners, Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) retreated amid multiple price target cuts. At the same time, the prospect of increased competition put pressure on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD).
Gainers
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) reported a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share, a figure that surprised analysts, who were generally looking for the company to break even. Revenue also failed to live up to expectations, plunging 28% from last year.
- The home products retailer blamed supply chain problems for its inability to meet demand for the latest quarter. What's more, the company also slashed its forecast for the full year, blaming supply headwinds and higher costs.
- Yet, despite its weak financial figures, BBBY showed a 7% advance in midday trading. The one-time meme stock was rebounding from a double-digit percentage decline posted during the previous session, as investors sold off ahead of the earnings report and drove shares to a 52-week low.
- Allbirds (BIRD) represented another high-profile stock bouncing back after a massive drop the day before. Shares of the shoe manufacturer rose nearly 10% in intraday action after Morgan Stanley upgraded BIRD to Overweight from Equal Weight, even while slashing its price target to $17 from $23.
- Morgan Stanley argued that the recent pullback has created an attractive entry point for the stock. BIRD dropped 13% on Wednesday to come within striking distance of an all-time low reached in December.
Decliners
- Netflix (NFLX) lost ground in intraday trading, weighed down by analyst concerns. Stifel lowered its price target on NFLX to $630 from $690, citing weakening app engagement. J.P. Morgan made a similar move, cutting its price target to $725 from $750.
- Weighed down by the more bearish tone of analyst coverage, NFLIX dipped about 2% in intraday action.
- Robinhood (HOOD) represented another midday decliner. The stock dipped about 2% on news that investment app Acorns Grow was working on a feature that would allow direct stock trading, potentially creating more competition for HOOD's primary market.
