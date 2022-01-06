Rivian is below its IPO price but Morgan Stanley says play the long game
Jan. 06, 2022
- Rivian Automotive (RIVN -6.8%) investors need to stay patient with shares sliding to below their IPO pricing level, tips Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas.
- Jonas reminds of the long path for Tesla before its parabolic rally and the inevitability of some rough stretches on the path to ramp up production to significant levels. For Rivian, the selloff in high-growth names arrived just as an Amazon-Stellantis partnership was announced, but Jonas and team are playing the long game.
- "We're not trying to time it, we want exposure to Rivian right here. Right now. And the roughly 70% upside to our $147 target, we believe, offer a superior risk-reward within our sector today. While investors should expect continue volatility, we reiterate our OW thesis on Rivian which we rank as #2 out of our 33 rated names in US Autos & Shared mobility."
- Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) traded as low as $75.13 earlier in today's session. That is a sharp drop from the post-IPO high of $179.47.
