Qlik files for IPO six years after being taken private for $3B

Jan. 06, 2022 2:06 PM ETEPAYBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Qlik offices sign in Kanata North, Ottawa

Colin Temple/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Qlik has confidentially filed a draft registration with the SEC to hold an IPO nearly six years after it was taken private by Thoma Bravo for around $3B
  • The data analytics company said that the number of shares and price of the proposed IPO have yet to be determined.
  • Private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired Qlik in August 2016 for $30.50 a share in cash, in a deal valued at approximately $3B. The merger was announced after activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which had bought a sizeable stake in Qlik, lobbied for a sale of the company, according to Reuters.
  • Prior to its takeover by Thoma Bravo, Qlik shares had traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “QLIK.” The company first went public in 2010.
  • Qlik is still listed as a portfolio company on Thoma Bravo’s website.
  • Last month, Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal that valued the company at $2.6B.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.