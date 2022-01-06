Qlik files for IPO six years after being taken private for $3B
Jan. 06, 2022 2:06 PM ETEPAYBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Qlik has confidentially filed a draft registration with the SEC to hold an IPO nearly six years after it was taken private by Thoma Bravo for around $3B
- The data analytics company said that the number of shares and price of the proposed IPO have yet to be determined.
- Private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired Qlik in August 2016 for $30.50 a share in cash, in a deal valued at approximately $3B. The merger was announced after activist hedge fund Elliott Management, which had bought a sizeable stake in Qlik, lobbied for a sale of the company, according to Reuters.
- Prior to its takeover by Thoma Bravo, Qlik shares had traded on Nasdaq under the symbol “QLIK.” The company first went public in 2010.
- Qlik is still listed as a portfolio company on Thoma Bravo’s website.
- Last month, Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) agreed to be acquired by Thoma Bravo in an all-cash deal that valued the company at $2.6B.