Joby Aviation receives FAA, US Air Force approvals for second prototype aircraft
Jan. 06, 2022 1:46 PM ETJoby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Joby Aviation (JOBY -8.3%) has received FAA Special Airworthiness Certification and US Air Force Airworthiness Approval for a second pre-production prototype aircraft.
- US Air Force airworthiness was received just six days after the FAA special airworthiness certification was granted.
- The second aircraft is expected to begin flying later this month and will be put into service as part of Joby's Agility Prime contract with the US Air Force. The aircraft will significantly boost Joby's capacity for flight testing in 2022, further advancing the firm's mission to certify its aircraft with the FAA in time to launch commercial operations in 2024.
- The first pre-production prototype generated 65 terabytes of test data in 2021, flying over 5,300 miles, including what is believed to be the longest flight of an eVTOL aircraft to date, at 154.6 miles on a single charge.
- However, shares have slumped ~8% in intraday trading
