WhiteHawk Capital provides $68.5M credit facility to Boxlight

Jan. 06, 2022 1:49 PM ETBoxlight Corporation (BOXL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • WhiteHawk Capital Partners has entered into an agreement with Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) to provide a $68.5M credit facility.
  • The credit facility supports the Co.’s acquisition of FrontRow Calypso, refinances existing indebtedness and provides additional liquidity to continue to execute on the Co.’s growth.
  • The addition of FrontRow expands the Company’s product offerings and strengthens the value proposition to customers.
  • “WhiteHawk is pleased to support their acquisition of FrontRow, and continued organic growth, with a customized financing solution to help management achieve their goals.” said Bob Louzan, WhiteHawk Managing Partner.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.