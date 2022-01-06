WhiteHawk Capital provides $68.5M credit facility to Boxlight
Jan. 06, 2022 1:49 PM ETBoxlight Corporation (BOXL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- WhiteHawk Capital Partners has entered into an agreement with Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) to provide a $68.5M credit facility.
- The credit facility supports the Co.’s acquisition of FrontRow Calypso, refinances existing indebtedness and provides additional liquidity to continue to execute on the Co.’s growth.
- The addition of FrontRow expands the Company’s product offerings and strengthens the value proposition to customers.
- “WhiteHawk is pleased to support their acquisition of FrontRow, and continued organic growth, with a customized financing solution to help management achieve their goals.” said Bob Louzan, WhiteHawk Managing Partner.