Gabelli Equity Trust announces redemption of 5.45% series J cumulative preferred stock

Jan. 06, 2022 1:52 PM ETGAB.PJ, GABBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) authorizes the redemption of all 5.45% series J cumulative preferred stock.
  • The redemption date is Jan. 31. and the redemption price is $25.13 per series J preferred share, which is equal to the liquidation preference of $25/share plus $0.132/share representing accumulated and unpaid dividends and distributions to the redemption date.
  • GAB also announced an ongoing closing of a private placement of shares of 4.25% series M cumulative preferred stock.
  • Proceeds from the private placement are expected to be used to redeem the fund’s outstanding series J preferred stock.
