France extends nuclear maintenance until spring - power prices stable for now
- As reported in mid-December, shortly before power prices in Europe shattered all-time-highs, Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) ("EDF") put two nuclear reactors into unplanned maintenance with an expectation they would be back online by mid-January - today, EDF announced that one of the two reactors will be offline until late April.
- Power prices in Europe are stable, albeit at high levels, as an armada of LNG and warmer weather has relieved the acute energy crisis from late last year.
- Over the past month, EDF shares are down ~20%, and the Government is now cutting taxes and asking EDF to sell power to competitors below market rates, in hopes of reducing the impact of higher energy costs on consumers.
- With coal prices rallying on the back of an Indonesian export ban (NYSE:BTU) (NYSE:ARCH), uranium prices rising on violence in Kazakhstan (NYSEARCA:URA) (NYSE:CCJ), oil prices nearing multi-year highs on OPEC+ failing to meet production expectations (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX), and European natural gas prices sustaining near all-time highs on policy-induced supply reductions (NYSE:VET) (NYSE:NRT) (NYSE:EQNR), all eyes turn to the weatherman to see if Europe can make it to spring without another acute energy pinch.