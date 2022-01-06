France extends nuclear maintenance until spring - power prices stable for now

Jan. 06, 2022 1:55 PM ETEQNR, NRT, VET, CVX, XOM, CCJ, URA, ARCH, BTU, ECIFFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments

Modern Powerplant producing heat

zhongguo/E+ via Getty Images

  • As reported in mid-December, shortly before power prices in Europe shattered all-time-highs, Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) ("EDF") put two nuclear reactors into unplanned maintenance with an expectation they would be back online by mid-January - today, EDF announced that one of the two reactors will be offline until late April.
  • Power prices in Europe are stable, albeit at high levels, as an armada of LNG and warmer weather has relieved the acute energy crisis from late last year.
  • Over the past month, EDF shares are down ~20%, and the Government is now cutting taxes and asking EDF to sell power to competitors below market rates, in hopes of reducing the impact of higher energy costs on consumers.
  • With coal prices rallying on the back of an Indonesian export ban (NYSE:BTU) (NYSE:ARCH), uranium prices rising on violence in Kazakhstan (NYSEARCA:URA) (NYSE:CCJ), oil prices nearing multi-year highs on OPEC+ failing to meet production expectations (NYSE:XOM) (NYSE:CVX), and European natural gas prices sustaining near all-time highs on policy-induced supply reductions (NYSE:VET) (NYSE:NRT) (NYSE:EQNR), all eyes turn to the weatherman to see if Europe can make it to spring without another acute energy pinch.
