Recent R.R. Donnelley hack may have led to Fidelity, Vanguard disruptions - report
Jan. 06, 2022 2:32 PM ETR. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- A recent hack of at R.R. Donnelley (NYSE:RRD) may have led to service disruptions at Fidelity and Vanguard's six-day website outage last week.
- Around the time of the RRD hack in late December, Vanguard customers were having issue downloading monthly trade statements and trade confirmations through the brokerage's website, according to an Ignites report.
- RRD disclosed in an 8-K filing on Dec. 27 an intrusion in its technical environment. The firm promptly implemented containment measures, including activating its incident response protocols, shutting down its servers and systems, and starting a forensic probe.
- The Vanguard website issues were resolved before the New Year and the company told Ignites that the website issues involved a “third-party mailing-and-check processing vendor.” Vanguard declined to say which service provide it was describing.
- The RRD hack also impacted Fidelity’s printed communications service, according to Ignites, which cited a service alert posted to Fidelity's website.
- Last week, R.R. Donnelley receives unsolicited $11/share offer from strategic buyer.