Alibaba rises 5% as Munger's buy outweighs J.P. Morgan's skepticism
Jan. 06, 2022 2:00 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BRK.B, BRK.ABy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) got a lift Thursday, with its shares climbing more than 5% as enthusiasm over an endorsement by noted investor Charlie Munger continued, and outweighed any concerns that came from a middling assessment from J.P. Morgan.
- In a research report, J.P. Morgan analyst Alex Yao said he was taking a more cautious view of Alibaba (BABA) due to signs that the company's customer management revenue [CMR] will fail to meet expectation when Alibaba gives its next quarterly earnings report. Yao said he believes Alibaba's CMR will decline by 2% from the same period in 2020, as opposed to a prior forecast for 5% year-over-year growth.
- Yao said Alibaba's (BABA) sales are showing the effects of several factors on the Chinese economy, including downsizing that's been taking place at several Internet companies, and declining property values that have combined to put pressure on consumer spending."
- "[China's] online physical goods sales grew only 5% year-over-year in November," Yao said. "We don't see signs of improvement in the near future."
- Yao said such a revenue situation "will make the stock vulnerable until the market identifies an inflection point in earnings revisions, in our view." Yao said that Alibaba (BABA) cutting its earnings "is, to some extent, anticipated by investors," and that belief will likely keep the company's shares under pressure in the near future.
- However, there were few signs of negativity towards Alibaba (BABA) on Thursday, as Munger's recent stock purchase appeared to work as a sign of support for the company's prospects.
- On Tuesday, Munger, who serves as vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) disclosed that his Daily Journal investment firm bought another 300,000 shares of Alibaba stock, to give Daily Journal a $72 million stake in the Chinese Internet giant. Munger's Alibaba (BABA) purchase came on the heels of a rough 2021 for the company, as its shares fell almost 50% during the year.