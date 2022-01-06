Fed could start raising rates as soon as March, St. Louis Fed's Bullard says
Jan. 06, 2022 1:59 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Federal Reserve's policymaking committee could start increasing its rate as early as its March meeting "in order to be in a better position to control inflation," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard in a speech at the CFA Society on Thursday.
- Separately, San Francisco Fed President Mary C. Daly said via Twitter that shrinking the balance sheet would come after liftoff. The post was clarifying a comment she made at a virtual event sponsored by Ireland's central bank.
- "Right now, it feels very appropriate to begin to taper asset purchases at a faster pace," Daly also commented at the event.
- The comments come as the minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's December meeting, released on Wednesday, reflected a decidedly more hawkish tone and described discussions about reducing the size of its almost $9T balance sheet.
- Bullard said U.S. inflation "surprised substantially to the upside" against a backdrop of robust real economic activity and labor market performance. "There has been an initial U.S. monetary policy response to the inflation shock, and this response is already reflected in financial market pricing," he said.
- Peeking in on the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rises over 2 basis points to 1.73%, after rising 3 bps on Wednesday.
- The CME FedWatch tool now sees a 69.8% probability that the Fed will boost the federal funds rate by 25-50 basis points at the March 16 meeting, up from a 30.5% probability a month ago.
