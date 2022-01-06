FDCTech inks deal with Freedom Holdings for blockchain-based carbon credit ecosystem

Jan. 06, 2022 2:00 PM ETFHLD, FDCTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • FDCTech (OTCQB:FDCT) has been selected by Freedom Holdings (OTCPK:FHLD) as its software development partner for developing blockchain-based carbon credit ecosystem for its unit Carbon Zero Asset Management.
  • Under the development deal, the ecosystem will include minting and burning protocols, a transparent mechanism for validating and distributing tokens, and a trading venue for tokens.
  • After validating the carbon credits, the proposed platform plans to transfer them to the blockchain - e.g. Ethereum - by converting them into digital tokens.
  • The platform focuses on carbon credit generators or originators in the renewable space and voluntary schemes.
