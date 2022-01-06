Eiger Biopharmaceuticals provides pipeline updates for 2022
Jan. 06, 2022 2:07 PM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) provided outlook across its pipeline programs.
- The company expects topline data from its phase 3 D-LIVR study of lonafarnib for Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection by end of 2022.
- "D-LIVR is the largest trial conducted in HDV and if positive will support regulatory filings for Lonafarnib-based regimens," said Eiger President and CEO David Cory.
- The company also continues to enroll for its phase 3 trial, dubbed LIMT-2, of Peginterferon Lambda to treat HDV.
- Eiger added that Avexitide will be phase 3 ready in 2022. The drug has been granted breakthrough therapy and rare pediatric disease designations for Congenital Hyperinsulinism (HI).
- The company noted that Zokinvy for Progeria and Processing-Deficient Progeroid Laminopathies had a successful U.S. launch and ~80% of of identified U.S. patients converted to commercial supply. Progeria is rare genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly.
- Zokinvy is being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and ongoing discussions with the EMA's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) is mainly focused on additional statistical analyses of clinical data. The CHMP opinion is expected in H1 2022
- In addition, the company expects to provide topline data from the phase 3 called TOGETHER of Peginterferon Lambda to treat COVID-19 Infection in H1. The second positive interim futility analysis of 1,003 patients was completed in December 2021 and in total the company plans to enroll 1,600 people.
- The company had appointed biopharma commercial expert Kim Sablich to its board and Erik Atkisson as general counsel and chief compliance officer.
- Eiger has cash, cash equivalents and investments of ~$106M to begin 2022.