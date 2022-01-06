MGE gets approval to purchase part of Wisconsin wind farm

Jan. 06, 2022 2:04 PM ETMGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE), WECBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Wind turbines in countryside

Peter Cade/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Madison Gas and Electric (NASDAQ:MGEE), in partnership with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) - a WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) subsidiary, has gained approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to purchase part of the Red Barn Wind Farm.
  • MGE will own 9.1-MW of the 92-MW wind farm, with the remaining 82.5-MW to be owned by WPS.
  • Developed by PRC Wind and to be constructed by ALLETE Clean Energy, the wind farm will be built in the Towns of Wingville and Clifton in Grant County, Wisconsin. The ~12,000-acre project will feature 28 turbines and is expected to generate enough clean energy to power ~40,000 households.
  • Construction is slated to begin this year. The farm will begin serving customers by the end of the year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.