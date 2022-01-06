MGE gets approval to purchase part of Wisconsin wind farm
Jan. 06, 2022 2:04 PM ETMGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE), WECBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Madison Gas and Electric (NASDAQ:MGEE), in partnership with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) - a WEC Energy (NYSE:WEC) subsidiary, has gained approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to purchase part of the Red Barn Wind Farm.
- MGE will own 9.1-MW of the 92-MW wind farm, with the remaining 82.5-MW to be owned by WPS.
- Developed by PRC Wind and to be constructed by ALLETE Clean Energy, the wind farm will be built in the Towns of Wingville and Clifton in Grant County, Wisconsin. The ~12,000-acre project will feature 28 turbines and is expected to generate enough clean energy to power ~40,000 households.
- Construction is slated to begin this year. The farm will begin serving customers by the end of the year.