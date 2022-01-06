Whirlpool sells Tennessee manufacturing campus to Phoenix Investors

Jan. 06, 2022 2:07 PM ETWHRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) sells its original manufacturing campus in Cleveland, Tennessee to an affiliate of Phoenix Investors.
  • On the original campus, Whirlpool recently demolished manufacturing buildings and continues to occupy the distribution warehouse on the property.
  • "Phoenix will work directly with local economic development and city officials to determine the best use of the property," said Mark Richards, director of global real estate, Whirlpool.
  • "Whirlpool has challenged us to reposition the property to maximize the positive impact on the Cleveland community, and through our tenants, create new jobs for the area," said Frank Crivello, founder, Phoenix Investors.
