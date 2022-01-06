ArcelorMittal bank accounts in Ukraine frozen over tax evasion claims - FT

Jan. 06, 2022 2:12 PM ETArcelorMittal (MT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

ArcelorMittal Merger Creates Major Steel Company

Mark Renders/Getty Images News

  • ArcelorMittal's (MT +1.5%) bank accounts in Ukraine have been frozen by a court after a senior executive was accused of tax evasion, Financial Times reports.
  • Ukraine court documents reportedly accuse the company's top financial officer in the country of failing to pay tax arrears of 2.24B hryvnias (~$81M).
  • ArcelorMittal "considers these charges baseless and a clear example of political pressure on a major foreign investor."
  • The steel producer is Ukraine's largest foreign direct investor but has faced several tax investigations in recent years.
  • Separately, ArcelorMittal says its mining and steelmaking assets in Kazakhstan have not been affected by the protests rocking the country.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.