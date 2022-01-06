ArcelorMittal bank accounts in Ukraine frozen over tax evasion claims - FT
Jan. 06, 2022 2:12 PM ETArcelorMittal (MT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- ArcelorMittal's (MT +1.5%) bank accounts in Ukraine have been frozen by a court after a senior executive was accused of tax evasion, Financial Times reports.
- Ukraine court documents reportedly accuse the company's top financial officer in the country of failing to pay tax arrears of 2.24B hryvnias (~$81M).
- ArcelorMittal "considers these charges baseless and a clear example of political pressure on a major foreign investor."
- The steel producer is Ukraine's largest foreign direct investor but has faced several tax investigations in recent years.
- Separately, ArcelorMittal says its mining and steelmaking assets in Kazakhstan have not been affected by the protests rocking the country.