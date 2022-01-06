RADA Electronic ends 2021 with record revenue
Jan. 06, 2022
- RADA Electronic Industries (RADA +1.6%) generated record revenues of $117M (+54% Y/Y) in 2021.
- The consensus revenue estimates for the full year is $122.01M.
- The defense technology company plans to release its detailed Q4 and FY21 financial results on February 9, 2022.
- CEO Dov Sella stated: "I am excited with our potential for strong growth in the years ahead, both in the US and in the rest of the world. Furthermore, the Active Protection market, that accounts for 50% of our addressable market, is expected to start contributing significantly to our top line only in 2023 and onwards."
- In Q3, the firm reported Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $32M (+57.2% Y/Y).
