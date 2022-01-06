Royal Caribbean ticks lower on new short call from Hindenburg Research

Royal Caribbean, Oasis of the Seas Cruise Ship.

RobertsGalleries/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) ticked down 1.3% and neared session lows after Hindenburg Research said it was short the cruise operator.
  • "We are short $RCL, which we believe to be one of the most dislocated “re-opening” stocks on the market today," well known short Hindenburg Research tweeted. "The outlook for $RCL and the cruise industry is far more grim than other hospitality and leisure “post-Covid” stories."
  • Peers Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) also briefly ticked lower.
  • Hindenburg Research is one of the most high profile short sellers currently and is known in the last year for its short call on electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp.
  • Earlier this week, Royal Caribbean prices private offering of $1B of senior notes.
  • Also see, Cruise line stocks gain as omicron fears ease.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.