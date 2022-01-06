Royal Caribbean ticks lower on new short call from Hindenburg Research
Jan. 06, 2022 2:15 PM ETRoyal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)NCLH, CCLBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) ticked down 1.3% and neared session lows after Hindenburg Research said it was short the cruise operator.
- "We are short $RCL, which we believe to be one of the most dislocated “re-opening” stocks on the market today," well known short Hindenburg Research tweeted. "The outlook for $RCL and the cruise industry is far more grim than other hospitality and leisure “post-Covid” stories."
- Peers Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) also briefly ticked lower.
- Hindenburg Research is one of the most high profile short sellers currently and is known in the last year for its short call on electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp.
- Earlier this week, Royal Caribbean prices private offering of $1B of senior notes.
- Also see, Cruise line stocks gain as omicron fears ease.