As real rates jump, the glue for this market is losing its grip: At the Open
Jan. 07, 2022 7:04 AM ET By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Lots of Wall Street focus has been on the 10-year Treasury yield (NYSEARCA:TBT) (NASDAQ:TLT) topping its 2021 highs in just the first week of trading this year.
- But moves have been even more aggressive in inflation-protected Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TIP), otherwise known as real interest rates.
- That will be the big test for risk appetite this year, according to Deutsche Bank.
- The 10-year TIPS yield has moved from -1.09% at the end of last year to -0.8% today. The 5-year TIPS just broke out of its post-COVID range and is at -1.37%. It rose 14 basis points yesterday.
- "We argued last year that the single most important question for the market in 2022 was the outlook for real yields," George Saravelos, head of global fundamental credit strategy at Deutsche Bank writes. "It has been the 'glue' that has held the market regime together."
- "The Fed very clearly wants to push real yields higher and this will provide the true resilience test for risk appetite in 2022," Saravelos says.
- "It will also provide an answer as to just how high terminal rates can go: the bigger and earlier the tightening in financial conditions via equities, credit spreads and the long-end the less the Fed will ultimately have to do, and vice versa."
- Seema Shah, strategist at Principal Global Investors, said on Bloomberg the questions of whether the Fed will let real rates turn positive and how will the markets respond are getting closer.
- But she says the market can deliver returns this year and while she favors cyclicals, investors will still want to consider tech companies with big balance sheets that can deliver earnings.
- "The Fed can tighten financial conditions but it is the market that will determine via which asset class this happens and it is the economy that will determine how much is needed," Saravelos adds.
- Wall Street is still looking for the S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) to finish the year higher.