Humana leads decliners in managed care after slashing Medicare outlook

Jan. 06, 2022 2:31 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)UNH, CLOV, ANTM, CI, CNCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Stethoscope with medicare form with parts list.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Humana (HUM -19.5%) dropped to a 52-week low dragging down its peers in managed care after the health insurer slashed its projection for 2022 membership enrollments.
  • The group Medicare Advantage membership is expected to grow flat in 2022, Humana (NYSE:HUM) said an announcement before the open. The company projects its net membership growth for individual Medicare Advantage products in 2022 to reach 150K – 200K, down from 325K – 375K previously.
  • After the industry leader, UnitedHealth (HUM), Humana (HUM) is the second-largest provider of Medicare Advantage health plans, a major driver of growth for private health insurers.
  • While Human (HUM) reiterated its 2021 outlook, its rivals have traded lower amid concerns over the outlook for this year after the company indicated its plans to add a COVID-related headwind for its initial 2022 guidance.
  • Notable decliners include Clover Health (CLOV -5.9%), Anthem (ANTM -5.1%), UnitedHealth (UNH -5.0%) and Cigna (CI -4.1%). Centene (CNC -5.1%) whose revenue is mainly dependent on Medicaid is also trading lower.
  • Read about the prospects of the industry for 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.