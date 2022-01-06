Humana leads decliners in managed care after slashing Medicare outlook
Jan. 06, 2022 2:31 PM ETHumana Inc. (HUM)UNH, CLOV, ANTM, CI, CNCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Humana (HUM -19.5%) dropped to a 52-week low dragging down its peers in managed care after the health insurer slashed its projection for 2022 membership enrollments.
- The group Medicare Advantage membership is expected to grow flat in 2022, Humana (NYSE:HUM) said an announcement before the open. The company projects its net membership growth for individual Medicare Advantage products in 2022 to reach 150K – 200K, down from 325K – 375K previously.
- After the industry leader, UnitedHealth (HUM), Humana (HUM) is the second-largest provider of Medicare Advantage health plans, a major driver of growth for private health insurers.
- While Human (HUM) reiterated its 2021 outlook, its rivals have traded lower amid concerns over the outlook for this year after the company indicated its plans to add a COVID-related headwind for its initial 2022 guidance.
- Notable decliners include Clover Health (CLOV -5.9%), Anthem (ANTM -5.1%), UnitedHealth (UNH -5.0%) and Cigna (CI -4.1%). Centene (CNC -5.1%) whose revenue is mainly dependent on Medicaid is also trading lower.
