SoFi stock dips to lowest since de-spac as investors await bank charter
Jan. 06, 2022 2:31 PM ET SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- SoFi Technologies (SOFI -1.0%) stock dropped as low as $13.01 in Thursday trading, its lowest point since it first started trading after its merger with Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V.
- That's 41% below its opening trade of June 1, 2021, its first day as a publicly traded company.
- Remember that the fintech is waiting for approval to acquire Golden Pacific Bancorp, a tiny bank that would give SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) a national bank charter. That would allow the company to start accepting deposits and making loans using member deposits.
