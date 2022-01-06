SoFi stock dips to lowest since de-spac as investors await bank charter

Jan. 06, 2022

Businessman using fintech, business intelligence charts, cloud computing, blockchain payments

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

  • SoFi Technologies (SOFI -1.0%) stock dropped as low as $13.01 in Thursday trading, its lowest point since it first started trading after its merger with Chamath Palihapitiya's SPAC, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings V.
  • That's 41% below its opening trade of June 1, 2021, its first day as a publicly traded company.
  • Remember that the fintech is waiting for approval to acquire Golden Pacific Bancorp, a tiny bank that would give SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) a national bank charter. That would allow the company to start accepting deposits and making loans using member deposits.
  • SA contributor Tyler Okland digs into what the bank charter means for SoFi's business, what its Galileo product does, and how student loan repayment extensions will affect its profitability.
