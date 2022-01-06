Goldman Sachs plans to boost hiring in Latin America after record 2021: Bloomberg
Jan. 06, 2022 2:38 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Following a record year, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) plans to accelerate hiring in areas such as equity research, sales, trading and derivatives, Bloomberg reports.
- "We are in growth mode in the region," Goldman Sachs Co-Head of Latin America Aasem Khalil told Bloomberg in an interview. "We want to continue to invest in equity capital markets in particular," he adds.
- The New York-based bank's revenue in Latin America was driven by a record year in asset management, global markets and investment banking, Khalil told Bloomberg.
- Similarly, Goldman Sachs (GS) doubled down its staff in Israel to boost growth.
- In June, the bank started operating its stock broker-dealer in Mexico, and hired 40 engineers in Brazil to support the Americas emerging markets and equity derivatives business, Bloomberg notes. In the past five years, revenue in the region rises nearly 60%.
- "We are actively building a bigger engineering hub in Brazil, not only to service our local clients, but also global-markets clients outside of the region," Goldman Sachs Co-Head of Latin America Ricardo Mora told Bloomberg.
