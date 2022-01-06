Party City Holdco jumps on insider buying action

Jan. 06, 2022 2:38 PM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Party City Holdco (PRTY +3.0%) gains as it goes on insider buying streak with about $6M worth of shares purchased by 10% owner of the company.
  • That is, Clifford Sosin buys 985,908 shares at $6.00 - $6.20 each as per the transaction dated Jan. 5, 2022.
  • It follows the purchase made by director James Harrison on Jan. 4 for total of 8,773 shares at price range of $5.57 each.
  • Director Norman Matthews also bought 10,210 shares at $5.57 each. The moves takes Matthews total beneficial ownership to 310,475 shares.
  • Quick look at the company's ownership composition:
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.