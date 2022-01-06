Party City Holdco jumps on insider buying action
Jan. 06, 2022 2:38 PM ETParty City Holdco Inc. (PRTY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Party City Holdco (PRTY +3.0%) gains as it goes on insider buying streak with about $6M worth of shares purchased by 10% owner of the company.
- That is, Clifford Sosin buys 985,908 shares at $6.00 - $6.20 each as per the transaction dated Jan. 5, 2022.
- It follows the purchase made by director James Harrison on Jan. 4 for total of 8,773 shares at price range of $5.57 each.
- Director Norman Matthews also bought 10,210 shares at $5.57 each. The moves takes Matthews total beneficial ownership to 310,475 shares.
- Quick look at the company's ownership composition: