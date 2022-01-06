'Lost in Space' maintains Netflix's streaming lead while rivals make movie moves
Jan. 06, 2022 2:45 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)AAPL, DIS, AMZN, CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- A sci-fi reboot helped maintain Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) dominance, and the arrival of Christmas movies and more Marvel episodes was a boon for Disney (NYSE:DIS), in the latest Nielsen streaming program ratings.
- Netflix's Lost In Space repeated at the top of the most recent list (for the period of Dec. 6-Dec. 12), serving as the only program to stream more than a billion minutes for the week. (A week ago the arrival of its third season led it to 1.207 billion minutes streamed, vs. 1.018 billion this week.)
- That came in ahead of a bloc of Netflix library standbys that racked up minutes: CoComelon at No. 2 with 835 million minutes; NCIS at No. 3 with 597 million; Criminal Minds at No. 4 with 572 million; and Seinfeld at No. 5 with 556 million.
- That's where rivals entered the overall-program picture: Disney+ (DIS) came in at No. 6 after the fourth episode of Hawkeye (527 million minutes), and Amazon Prime Video (NASDAQ:AMZN) at No. 7 with The Wheel of Time (509 million). Those two series marked original-program wins for their providers, as they were the second and third-best original programs in the ratings behind Lost in Space.
- Netflix typically sweeps the top 10 acquired series, but behind the aforementioned library title topping the chart, rivals made some dents there too: Disney+ acquired series Bluey was eighth-best with 304 million minutes streamed. And Netflix shares access to The Thundermans with Hulu (DIS, CMCSA); it was No. 10 with 297 million minutes.
- And Disney topped the movie charts with the help of holiday spirits. Home Alone on Disney+ was best with 307 million minutes, followed by Hulu's Elf with 296 million, both ahead of Netflix's (NFLX) Red Notice at 280 million and A Boy Called Christmas with 241 million.
- Disney+ made two more entries on the movie chart, with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings at No. 5 (233 million), and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York at No. 10 (184 million).
- (Nielsen's figures now incorporate viewing from five major streamers: Amazon Prime Video (AMZN -0.7%), Apple TV+ (AAPL -1.2%), Disney+ (DIS +1.3%), Hulu (DIS +1.3%, CMCSA +1.1%) and Netflix (NFLX -2.4%).)