Enanta Pharmaceuticals rises on pipeline updates for 2022
Jan. 06, 2022 2:48 PM ETEnanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ENTA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA +3.3%) provided updates on its pipeline and said President and CEO Jay Luly will shed light on the virology programs and plans for 2022 at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare conference on Jan. 11.
- EDP-938 is being evaluated in three ongoing phase 2 trials: RSVP, RSVPEDs and RSVTx.
- The company said it has completed enrollment for its phase 2 study, dubbed RSVP, of EDP-938 in Community-Acquired Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infection in adults and plans to report topline data in Q2 2022.
- RSVPEDs is a dose-ranging study of EDP-938 in children aged 28 days to 24 months, designed to enroll hospitalized and non-hospitalized infants. RSVTx a phase 2b study evaluating EDP-938 in adult hematopoietic cell transplant recipients with acute RSV infection of the upper respiratory tract. Enanta expects enrollment to continue into 2023.
- The company noted that EPD-323 is its newest clinical candidate for RSV and it expects to begin a phase 1 trial in H2 of 2022.
- COVID-19 program: The company plans to begin phase 1 study of EDP-235 to treat COVID-19 in February 2022. The oral therapy had shown antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 in preclinical study.
- Hepatitis B Virus: In November 2021, Enanta announced positive final data from both Phase 1b studies of EDP-514 in viremic and NUC-suppressed chronic HBV patients. The company plans to identify other compounds to develop with EDP-514 in combination regimens for chronic HBV.
- Human Metapneumovirus: The company added that it is continuing the development of nanomolar inhibitors of human metapneumovirus, a virus that causes upper and lower respiratory tract infections. The company plans to select a clinical candidate in H2 2022.