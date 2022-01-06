Northland Power, RWE to team up for German offshore wind projects

Jan. 06, 2022 2:49 PM ETNorthland Power Inc. (NPIFF), RWEOYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Offshore wind power and energy farm with many wind turbines on the ocean

NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

  • Canada's Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF +0.7%) and Germany's RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) unveil plans to jointly develop and operate a cluster of offshore wind projects in the German North Sea, with a combined capacity of 1.3 GW.
  • RWE, Germany's largest power producer, and Northland Power already are partners in the 332 MW Nordsee 1 offshore wind farm.
  • The new cluster will include the 433 MW Nordsee 2 site, the 420 MW Nordsee 3 site and the 480 MW Delta Nordsee site.
  • The three offshore wind farms are expected to start commercial operation during 2026-28.
  • The JV comes as Germany plans a significant expansion of solar and wind power to offset a planned phase-out of coal-fired power plants and the closing of three of its six remaining nuclear plants.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.