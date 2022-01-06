Northland Power, RWE to team up for German offshore wind projects
Jan. 06, 2022 2:49 PM ETNorthland Power Inc. (NPIFF), RWEOYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Canada's Northland Power (OTCPK:NPIFF +0.7%) and Germany's RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) unveil plans to jointly develop and operate a cluster of offshore wind projects in the German North Sea, with a combined capacity of 1.3 GW.
- RWE, Germany's largest power producer, and Northland Power already are partners in the 332 MW Nordsee 1 offshore wind farm.
- The new cluster will include the 433 MW Nordsee 2 site, the 420 MW Nordsee 3 site and the 480 MW Delta Nordsee site.
- The three offshore wind farms are expected to start commercial operation during 2026-28.
- The JV comes as Germany plans a significant expansion of solar and wind power to offset a planned phase-out of coal-fired power plants and the closing of three of its six remaining nuclear plants.