Marcus & Millichap's IPA negotiates $109M multifamily sale in Bellevue

Jan. 06, 2022 3:10 PM ETMarcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Marcus & Millichap's (MMI +1.1%) division Institutional Property Advisors completes a sale of $109M multifamily estate located in Bellevue, Washington, on behalf of its client.
  • This project Cerasa, a 154-unit apartment building, represents the second sale IPA closed in Downtown Bellevue with the buyer in the past four months.
  • Assouad and IPA’s Giovanni Napoli represented the seller, Evergreen Point Development, LLC and procured the buyer, Virtu Investments.
  • The stock has obtained rating on the extreme ends as average Wall Street analysts are "Very Bearish" on MMI while SA Quant Rating is "Very Bullish"
