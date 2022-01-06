Dave shares climb 15% in market debut following SPAC merger

Jan. 06, 2022 3:26 PM ETBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
  • Shares of fintech Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) made their market debut on Thursday, following the closing of a merger between banking app developer Dave Inc. and blank-check company VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings.
  • Dave shares were up about 15% in afternoon trading Thursday.
  • VPC Impact was backed by an affiliate of investment firm Victory Park Capital. The SPAC held its IPO in March.
  • According to CNBC, Mark Cuban was an early investor in Dave Inc.
  • Dave and VPC said Wednesday that their business combination included a $210M PIPE investment led by Tiger Global Management along with Wellington Management, Corbin Capital, and Almeda Research.
  • The newly merged company was expected to have a pro forma, fully-diluted equity value, assuming no redemptions, of around $4B.
