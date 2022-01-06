Halo Collective announces unsecured loan for up to $14M
Halo Collective (OTCQB:HCANF) enters into an unsecured loan agreement with Global Tech Opportunities 6 for up to $14M, to be paid in two tranches of $7M each.
Funds are expected to be used to support Halo's expansion into nutraceutical products and the completion of its Budega retail stores in North Hollywood, Hollywood, and Westwood, California.
The loan will bear interest at 8% per annum, and each tranche will be repayable in 6 equal monthly installments of ~$1.2M each.
If HCANF elects not pay an installment in cash, it will be made through a convertible debenture issue, pursuant to a subscription agreement.
- As part of the loan deal, Halo issued and committed to issue to the lender 2.6M share purchase warrants, each exercisable at $1.60 for five years from the date of the deal.
- The subscription deal provides for the issue of up to 15 convertible debentures each with a principal amount of $1.2M, representing a total principal amount of up to ~$19.3M.
- The convertible debentures will mature 24 months from the date of issue.