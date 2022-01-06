Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition jumps on plans to start TRUTH Social Feb. 21
Jan. 06, 2022 3:37 PM ETDigital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), CFVIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC), which is taking Trump's social media platform public, spiked up 18%, hitting session highs, as the TRUTH Social app is set to be launched in February.
- A listing on Apple's app store has an expected start date of Feb. 21 for Truth Social.
- The former president told Fox News last month that his social media company Trump Media & Technology should be up and running in Q1. Trump Media & Technology announced in late October that it would be going public through a deal with DWAC and that its social media platform, TRUTH Social, was expected to have a national rollout in Q1.
- Trump Media & Technology las month announced that Representative Devin Nunes (R-CA) plans to retire and will take the role of chief executive officer of Trump's social media platform in January. DWAC also confirmed a $1B PIPE deal for the social media company.
- The February launch news was first reported by Reuters.
- SPAC CF Acquisition IV (NASDAQ:CFVI), which agreed last month to take YouTube competitor Rumble public, was also nearing session highs on the launch news. Rumble and SPAC CFVI have been gaining a lot of interest in the past month after the alternative YouTube platform announced a deal with former President Donald Trump's new social media company.
- Last month, Trump's social media company confirmed a partnership with Rumble. Trump's media company said it entered into a wide-ranging technology and cloud services agreement with Rumble. As part of the partnership, Rumble will deliver video and streaming for TRUTH Social.
