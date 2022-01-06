Top-rated portfolio strategist sees real rates, stocks rising in 2022 - Bloomberg
Jan. 06, 2022 4:12 PM ETTLT, SP500, TIPBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- While U.S. headline inflation stands at a near 40-year high, 22V President and Chief Market Strategist Dennis DeBusschere expects real (inflation-adjusted) interest rates to rise this year, in addition to stocks, Bloomberg reports, citing DeBusschere's note to clients.
- As a result, his "single highest conviction" forecast for 2022 is that inflation-adjusted bond yields (NYSEARCA:TIP) will rise as the probability of the Federal Reserve hiking the fed funds rate rises.
- Note that the 10-year UST real yield rises to -0.79%, the highest level since mid-2020. This is due to the rally seen in the 10-year nominal yield (NASDAQ:TLT) since the onset of 2022.
- Additionally, the top-rated portfolio strategist anticipates corporate profits to continue to expand as the economy strengthens, Bloomberg notes. He predicts the S&P 500 (SP500) will end the year at 5,040, with corporate profits increasing to $225 per share - representing a 7.3% gain from Thursday's close.
- "The Fed wants higher real yields and has the tools to make that happen, so investors should position for that outcome," the note says. "Today, economic growth is above trend, supply-chain risks have eased some, consumer demand is robust, corporate profitability is strong, and financial conditions remain exceptionally easy," he adds.
- Earlier, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank may could start hiking interest rates as soon as March.