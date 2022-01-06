ADT cut at RBC on free cash flow concerns, strategic solar shift

Jan. 06, 2022 3:51 PM ETADT Inc. (ADT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • ADT (ADT -8.5%) is poised to post its lowest close since mid-September after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $10 price target, cut from $12, citing near-term concerns over free cash flow.
  • RBC's Ashish Sabadra says ADT's focus on subscriber growth has weighed on free cash flow, while wage and component inflation along with the return of COVID-related cost reductions partially offset by pricing potentially could weigh on FCF in 2022.
  • The analyst also says ADT's limited disclosure on the Google partnership has been "frustrating," and potential changes to net metering rules have raised concerns about the company's recent Sunpro Solar acquisition.
  • ADT shares have slipped since the November news of its entry into the solar residential market via the $825M Sunpro deal.
