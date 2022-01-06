From Jan. 2020 to its Feb. 2021 peak, Teladoc rose 252%. Those gains are gone.
Jan. 06, 2022 3:58 PM ET Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- If you have had invested in Teladoc (TDOC -3.4%) in January 2020 until the stock peaked in February 2021, your shares would have rose 252%.
- But if you had kept your money from January 2020 through today, those gains would have been wiped out and you would have a small loss, according to a chart from Compound Capital Advisors CEO Charlie Bilello
- Bilello's research found that from the February 2021 peak to today, the stock has declined 72%.
- Despite Teladoc's bearish streak, Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira today wrote he is bullish on the stock as it is now "in the bargain basement."