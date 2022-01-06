Aehr Test Systems EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue
Jan. 06, 2022 4:07 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.03.
- Revenue of $9.61M (+472.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.58M.
- Shares +3.13%.
- Bookings were $29.1 million for the quarter ended November 30, 2021, the Company’s quarterly highest bookings on record, compared to $1.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- Backlog as of November 30, 2021 was $36.1 million, the Company’s highest backlog on record.
- 2022 Guidance: Aehr is reiterating its previously provided guidance for full year total revenue of at least $50 million, and to be profitable for the fiscal year at these revenue levels based upon its operating model.