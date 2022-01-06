Armada Hoffler Properties slips on offering of 3.5M shares

  • Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) has plunged 3.72% in after-hours trading after announcing an underwritten public offering of 3.5M shares of its common stock.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares.
  • Net proceeds, along with ~$28.6M of net proceeds from recent sales under the firm's at-the-market continuous equity offering program and borrowings under its credit facility, will be used to pay the cash portion of the purchase price for the previously announced acquisition of a 79% interest and an additional 11% economic interest in the property, known as the Exelon Building.
  • The acquisition is expected to be accretive to funds from operations per share immediately upon closing, which is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Any remaining proceeds will go towards repayment of outstanding indebtedness.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.