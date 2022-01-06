Armada Hoffler Properties slips on offering of 3.5M shares
Jan. 06, 2022 4:08 PM ETArmada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) has plunged 3.72% in after-hours trading after announcing an underwritten public offering of 3.5M shares of its common stock.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 525,000 shares.
- Net proceeds, along with ~$28.6M of net proceeds from recent sales under the firm's at-the-market continuous equity offering program and borrowings under its credit facility, will be used to pay the cash portion of the purchase price for the previously announced acquisition of a 79% interest and an additional 11% economic interest in the property, known as the Exelon Building.
- The acquisition is expected to be accretive to funds from operations per share immediately upon closing, which is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2022.
- Any remaining proceeds will go towards repayment of outstanding indebtedness.