Billionaire Ray Dalio: Fed won't raise rates fast enough to make bonds a good investment
Jan. 06, 2022 4:35 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Famed hedge fund manager Ray Dalio said Thursday that the Federal Reserve will need to be restrained in its efforts to fight inflation, as political and economic pressures will force the central bank to move slowly.
- In an interview with CNBC, the founder and co-CIO of Bridgewater Associates explained that this dynamic will make cash and bonds unattractive investments for the near future because holders won't make enough return to beat inflation.
- "I think investors need to think about returns differently," he said, noting that investors should take inflation into account as they consider where to put their money.
- In terms of specific Fed action, the billionaire investor characterized the three rate hikes currently signaled by the central bank as a "reasonable" expectation. However, he predicted that policymakers will be "testing those brakes" to see how much the economy and markets "can handle."
- "It's a risky situation," he noted.
- Looking at the stock market, Dalio said that tech stocks would be particularly hard-hit by the Fed's new policy, as rising rates put pressure on valuations in the sector.
- "This is not an environment that is particularly conducive to those types of investments," he said.
- Commenting on the political situation, Dalio warned that the political divide in the U.S. could be leading to a situation where there might be "irreconcilable differences" between parts of the population.
