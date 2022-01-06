Why did Didi stock fall today? Blame heavy volume
Jan. 06, 2022 4:13 PM ET By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares fell nearly 7% on Thursday, on heavy volume, closing at $4.70, a new 52-week low.
- More than 22.8 million Didi shares were traded, compared to an average daily volume of just over 21.3 million shares.
- The Chinese ride-sharing service has shed more than 66% of its value over the past year, after going public on the New York Stock Exchange in June.
- In December, shares tumbled on news that Didi (DIDI) was planning to delist its shares U.S.-based shares.
- Seeking Alpha readers dumped Didi (DIDI) at a rate of 1.5:1, data published last month found.