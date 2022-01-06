Duck Creek Technologies EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Jan. 06, 2022 4:16 PM ETDuck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $73.42M (+24.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.51M.
- Shares +11.59%.
- Press Release
- SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue grew 40% year-over-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.
- Q2 Outlook: Revenue $71.5 million to $73.5 million, Subscription Revenue $37.0 million to $38.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA $1.5 million to $2.5 million.
- 2022 Outlook: Revenue $298.0 million to $304.0 million, Subscription Revenue $152.5 million to $155.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA $19.0 million to $21.0 million.