Duck Creek Technologies EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

Jan. 06, 2022 4:16 PM ETDuck Creek Technologies, Inc. (DCT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $73.42M (+24.6% Y/Y) beats by $4.51M.
  • Shares +11.59%.
  • Press Release
  • SaaS Annual Recurring Revenue grew 40% year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $7.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million for the comparable period in fiscal year 2021.
  • Q2 Outlook: Revenue $71.5 million to $73.5 million, Subscription Revenue $37.0 million to $38.0 million, Adjusted EBITDA $1.5 million to $2.5 million.
  • 2022 Outlook: Revenue $298.0 million to $304.0 million, Subscription Revenue $152.5 million to $155.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA $19.0 million to $21.0 million.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.