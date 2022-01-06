Medical robotics company Myomo launches MyoPro 2+
- Medical robotics company Myomo (NYSE:MYO) announced the availability of MyoPro 2+, an enhanced version of its popular MyoPro powered brace.
- Deliveries to patients will begin this month.
- Building on the MyoPro 2, MyoPro 2+ offers lighter weight, easier donning and improved grasp functionality. Software and firmware enhancements include more powerful and simplified configuration options for clinicians and users as well as customizable speed control for more natural arm movement.
- “Our goals for MyoPro 2+ were to improve the experience and functionality for our users while at the same time reducing costs and cycle times for Myomo. Our field trials indicate we have accomplished both," said Myomo CEO Paul Gudonis.